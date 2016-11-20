It's Not Even Winter & This Coat Is Already Selling Out

You never want something until you can't have it. So each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
Remember the camel coat that everyone was wearing last year? Well, it's back — kind of. This season's AYR robe coat comes in a new gray, checkered version; the fabric is limited-edition from a luxury 133-year-old family-owned Austrian mill that specializes in rare and premium wools. Yes, that's a mouthful, but to put it simply, there's no way this piece won't sell out.
The brand's sixth creation of this cult classic is chicer than ever before: It's that perfect outerwear or layering piece for any occasion, with its midi headline (it hits right below the knee) and ideal weight, drape, and shape. And while the price definitely isn't pocket change, the cost-per-wear (and the amount of compliments) you're sure to get out of this number is definitely worth it. Plus, if its effect is anything near as viral as last year's tan version, we're guessing this piece will be all over Instagram (and the shoulders of the fashion world) in no time.
Luckily, AYR has an extra quantity of coats just for R29 readers, to ensure that they don't sell out too fast. Click on to shop the piece before it's too late, along with some similar, more affordable options in case you're not in the market for a winter-jacket splurge.
