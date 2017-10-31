Skip navigation!
Jacqueline Harriet
Video
3 Workout Looks That'll Make You Break Up With Black Leggings
Alison Ives
Oct 31, 2017
Fashion
4 Casual Looks We're Living In This Fall
Alison Ives
Sep 14, 2017
Beauty
This Brow & Lip Combo Is Everything
Claire Fontanetta
May 18, 2017
Beauty
This Unexpected Eyeliner Color Is SO Flattering
You could wear your same ol' black eyeliner every weekend. Or you could live your best life and try something new. We (obviously) vote for the latter,
by
Claire Fontanetta
Beauty
This Classic Combo Will Change Your Beauty Game
You can't deny the obvious: Bold brows and dewy skin are in. If you've spotted the combo on models at fashion week, celebrities on the red carpet, or your
by
Claire Fontanetta
Beauty
The Cool-Girl Way To Pull Off Metallic Makeup
Sure, beauty routines can come in handy when you're pressed for time during the week. But, when the weekend rolls around, it's time to spice things up and
by
Claire Fontanetta
Street Style
The Most Powerful Styling Trick In The Book
While there’s a purely functional reason for layering, i.e. moderating our ever-fluctuating body temp (big thanks to our erratic heaters), there’s
by
Jessica Roska
Makeup
The Quickest Way To Get Glowy Skin
We all love highlighter. We've even been known to go a little overboard with it. The glowier, the better — right? But if you want to dial it down for
by
Jenna Rosenstein
Makeup
Watch & Learn: How To Fill Your Brows In Less Than A Minute
No matter what Instagram tells you, remember, your eyebrows are perfect just the way they are. But if you want to meticulously fill them in to achieve
by
Jenna Rosenstein
Beauty
How To Contour In Less Than Two Minutes
Don't get us wrong, we love a good smoky eye. But there are about a thousand other ways you can jazz up your makeup look for a night out. And a lot of
by
Jenna Rosenstein
Makeup
A Beauty Routine Designed Specifically For You
Have you ever looked down at a pile of barely used makeup and thought, I seriously have no idea where to begin? Same. But at some point, your go-to
by
Laura Delarato
Skin Care
A Skin-Care Routine Perfectly Designed With You In Mind
There is a lot of information out there on how to care for your skin, but it's hard to sort through it and find what fits your lifestyle. A full-on
by
Laura Delarato
Fashion
7 Looks That Are Inspiring Our Holiday Travel Wardrobe
We'll be the first to admit that while our travel outfit goals are high, we rarely find ourselves in transit and completely loving our ensemble. Thanks to
by
Calvy Click
New York
10 Killer Fall Outfits Found At The Flea Market
The best flea-market finds are unexpected, special, and spark inspiration as soon as you lay your eyes on them. But we’re not just referring to the
by
Gina Marinelli
Entertainment
Katie Holmes Takes On Our Burning Style Qs
Much like AOL Instant Messenger, Katie Holmes first landed on our radar in the '90s. Both were cool, exciting, and one of the hottest topics of
by
Gina Marinelli
Hair
The Sneaky Trick That'll Upgrade Your Braid
When it comes to braids, there's nothing more simple or classic than the triple-strand plait we've been doing since grade school. Though the style is a
by
Jada Wong
Hair
The NEW Braid That You'll See Everywhere
We've had hot affairs with pixie cuts and tête-à-têtes with heavy fringe, but one hairstyle that we're committed to for the long haul is the braid.
by
Hayley Mason
Styling Tips
The Colorphobe's Guide To Wearing Spring Trends
With summer quickly approaching, we should discuss the look that will inevitably cross everyone's mind: the all-white outfit. We'll be the first to admit
by
Jinnie Lee
Hair
A Vintage Hairstyle You’ll Want To Wear NOW
They say that what's old is new again. Just look at the '90s revival that's been happening since, well, the '90s. At the fall shows, though, the vibe was
by
Jada Wong
Hair
A Simple Trick For Making Your Ponytail Next-Level
It seems like one morning we woke up and everyone we knew was suddenly a Francophile. Perhaps it has to do with the uptick in books like How to Be
by
Hayley Mason
Styling Tips
5 Fresh Ways To Wear Your Favorite Denim Styles
There's a reason why we almost never throw away our old jeans — and it's not because we're secretly wishing acid-wash will come back. The truth is,
by
Raquel Laneri
Hair
Get Effortless Waves
Without
The Hassle
Real talk: Wavy hair is not a new, novel trend. Season after season, from the runways to the streets, this look has been worn and styled in every which
by
Jada Wong
Hair
The Perfect Hairstyle For Commitment-Phobes
Spring is (hopefully) on its way, so we're gearing up for the promise of sunshine and warmer weather. But, not before taking a second look at our beauty
by
Jada Wong
New York
This Grandma Will Change The Way You Look At Runway Beauty
It's no secret that when it comes to age and diversity, the fashion industry has some serious issues. After witnessing firsthand just how soul-crushing
by
Erin Cunningham
Living
Here's What Really Happens When You Talk To Strangers
Talking to people on the sidewalk is not something we're in the habit of doing, unless there's a really adorable dog involved. It's New York, after all.
by
Jada Wong
Tinseltown
Dance-Floor-Ready Shoes, Tested By Real Dancers
Shoes tend to have a love-at-first-sight appeal. See a pair of pretty soles, and you're determined to wear them for as long as possible. But, it's not
by
Gina Marinelli
New York
Good Things CAN Happen When You Talk To Strangers
There's no such thing as too many warm fuzzies, and the second episode of Smile Showdown will give you just that. Associate entertainment editor Vanessa
by
Jada Wong
Entertaining
Proof You Can Talk To Anyone, Anywhere
New Yorkers aren't exactly known for cheery expressions and over-the-top friendliness — shocker, we know. In fact, city dwellers are a pretty
by
Jada Wong
New York
This Spring, You're Invited: Rebecca Minkoff Is Throwing A Party
If you can't get Janelle Monáe's voice (or pelvic-thrusting dance moves) out of your head, know you're not alone. We're still kind of buzzing from her
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Hair
Beauty Stalking! 10 Perfect Summer Looks Caught On Real New Yorkers
UPDATE: Trying to stay cool in this heat? Better take a page from these beauty-savvy New Yorkers! This article was originally published on July 16, 2013.
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
