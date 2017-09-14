4 Casual Looks We're Living In This Fall

As the dog days of summer wind down, we can't help but get excited to debut the new fall treasures we've been scooping up over the last few weeks. But let's be real, between September and November, you never really know what kind of weather you're going to get, and chance 80-degree days aren't exactly an opportune time to show off a quilted jacket or cozy bootie. From unexpected bouts of humidity to random rain showers to chill-inducing temps, this seasonal switch-up is a tricky one to dress for. Hence, why we dreamed up layered looks for every stage of the summer-to-fall transition, below.