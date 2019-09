On the agenda this weekend: a metallic, monochromatic smoky eye that pops against all skin tones. Simply brush a silver cream eyeshadow on the inner third of your eyelid. Next, swipe a darker, gunmetal shade onto the outer third, making sure to blend thoroughly at the crease. On the center of your lids, apply a purple hue with gray undertones for a subtle hint of color. (We used the long-lasting Revlon ColorStay™ Crème Eye Shadow in Black Currant and its convenient built-in brush.) To finish the look — and to get a seamless gradient effect — blend the shades together by lightly tapping your ring finger all along your crease. Who knows? This weekend look could become your new signature.