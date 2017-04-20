Sure, beauty routines can come in handy when you're pressed for time during the week. But, when the weekend rolls around, it's time to spice things up and try something new. Which is why we're excited to announce that we've teamed up with Revlon to bring you Friday Night Brights. This series of video tutorials is designed to arm you with dynamic new beauty looks that'll stay put all night, so you can flaunt each wherever the evening takes you — whether you're going on a date with your crush or to rooftop drinks with your besties.
On the agenda this weekend: a metallic, monochromatic smoky eye that pops against all skin tones. Simply brush a silver cream eyeshadow on the inner third of your eyelid. Next, swipe a darker, gunmetal shade onto the outer third, making sure to blend thoroughly at the crease. On the center of your lids, apply a purple hue with gray undertones for a subtle hint of color. (We used the long-lasting Revlon ColorStay™ Crème Eye Shadow in Black Currant and its convenient built-in brush.) To finish the look — and to get a seamless gradient effect — blend the shades together by lightly tapping your ring finger all along your crease. Who knows? This weekend look could become your new signature.
Alice and Olivia track jacket, Jennifer Fisher earrings, H&M bodysuit, Pandora rings.
