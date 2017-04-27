You can't deny the obvious: Bold brows and dewy skin are in. If you've spotted the combo on models at fashion week, celebrities on the red carpet, or your Instagram-famous BFF — but haven't yet attempted the look yourself — you're probably experiencing some massive FOMO. The big secret? You don't need a pro makeup artist or a million products to get in on the trend. The video above will show you how to create this simple yet high-impact look that you'll want to wear all weekend long.