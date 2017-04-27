You can't deny the obvious: Bold brows and dewy skin are in. If you've spotted the combo on models at fashion week, celebrities on the red carpet, or your Instagram-famous BFF — but haven't yet attempted the look yourself — you're probably experiencing some massive FOMO. The big secret? You don't need a pro makeup artist or a million products to get in on the trend. The video above will show you how to create this simple yet high-impact look that you'll want to wear all weekend long.
First and foremost, create a set of well-defined brows. Swipe on a long-lasting brow crayon, like Revlon's ColorStay™ Brow Crayon, from your inner edge through to your arch. Continue down the length of your brow, filling in softly until you've reached the tail end. To complement your brows — and to give you that coveted glow — swipe your favorite highlighter over the tops of your cheekbones, down the bridge of your nose, across your browbones, and atop your Cupid's bow. Cheers to the weekend — and your new beauty look.
Beauty routines can come in handy when you're pressed for time during the week. But, when the weekend rolls around, it's time to spice things up and try something new. Enter our new video series with Revlon, Friday Night Brights. This series will arm you with dynamic new beauty looks that'll stay put all night, so you can flaunt each wherever the evening takes you — whether you're going on a date with your crush or to rooftop drinks with your besties.
Alice and Olivia shirt, Jill Stuart dress, Giani Bernini earrings.
