You could wear your same ol' black eyeliner every weekend. Or you could live your best life and try something new. We (obviously) vote for the latter, which is why we hope you'll try this unexpected look featuring a pop of green liner. It is the color of the year, after all.
First, create a base of dark eyeliner for your green shade to pop against by lining your top and bottom lashlines with a long-lasting slate-gray pencil. Then, blend out any harsh edges using the smudger brush. Note: It doesn't have to be perfect — that's what makes it edgy. Finally, draw your forest-green liner shade onto just the inner corners of your eyes and waterlines. (We chose Revlon's ColorStay 2 in 1 Angled Kajal™ in Evergreen because, once set, it's not going anywhere.) If this isn't an attention-grabbing look, we don't know what is.
Advertisement
Beauty routines can come in handy when you're pressed for time during the week. But, when the weekend rolls around, it's time to spice things up and try something new. Enter our new video series with Revlon, Friday Night Brights. This series will arm you with dynamic new beauty looks that'll stay put all night, so you can flaunt each wherever the evening takes you — whether you're going on a date with your crush or to rooftop drinks with your besties.
Helmut Lang top, Zadig and Voltaire camisole, Jennifer Fisher ring, Rachel by Rachel Roy earrings.
Advertisement
Shop This Story