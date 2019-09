First, create a base of dark eyeliner for your green shade to pop against by lining your top and bottom lashlines with a long-lasting slate-gray pencil. Then, blend out any harsh edges using the smudger brush. Note: It doesn't have to be perfect — that's what makes it edgy. Finally, draw your forest-green liner shade onto just the inner corners of your eyes and waterlines. (We chose Revlon's ColorStay 2 in 1 Angled Kajal™ in Evergreen because, once set, it's not going anywhere.) If this isn't an attention-grabbing look, we don't know what is.