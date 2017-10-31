If you think sweaters and turtlenecks are the only thing we're piling on this season, think again. This fall, we're bringing the layered look to our workout gear, too — as in, not just the standard spandex and crop top duo. To show you how it's done, we partnered with Under Armour to tap gymnast and former New York State champ Lindsay Heney to show off her fiercest moves in unexpected looks (think: wearing bright-colored leggings under neutral sweatpants or pairing a maroon sports bra with a tied-up tank). Watch her #fitspo video above, and read on for her tips on staying in top condition year-round, below.
How do you find time to work out so consistently?
"It's an ongoing challenge to try to keep a healthy balance. I used to coach gymnastics, so it was easy to play around on the equipment on a weekly basis. Now I bring friends to a lot of fitness events I'm invited to because I like to make fitness a social thing. It's always fun and I push myself more."
What do you consider when choosing workout wear?
"If I know I'll be squatting or if it's leg day, high-waisted leggings are a must. Beyond that, I love a good matching set. Sometimes I'll throw on a cropped T-shirt too."
Do you have any favorite warm-up routines or cool-down stretches that everyone should try?
"Before I roll out and cool down, I like to hold a plank until fail. Your body is already tired at this point and your abs burn. For cool-down stretching, I love to incorporate seal and cat stretches to keep back flexibility."
What's your favorite refuel snack or beverage?
"I recently went paleo, so my go-to pre-workout bars are RXBARs, Lara bars, or Go Macro bars. As far as a beverage, I really like to have a protein smoothie after working out. It's usually packed with blueberries, spinach, pineapple, vegan vanilla protein, almond milk, and ice — it tastes like dessert."
How do you know when your body needs rest from working out?
"It's all about listening to your body and being intuitive. For me, feeling sore after a workout is a great feeling because I know I worked hard and my body is responding. If you do heavy workouts a few days in a row, though, your body will start compensating by using the wrong muscles, which can then cause an injury. I like to switch between high- and low-intensity workouts, so my body has time to recover. For example, if I lifted weights on Monday, I'll do a yoga class and some low-intensity cardio on Tuesday."
