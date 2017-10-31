"It's all about listening to your body and being intuitive. For me, feeling sore after a workout is a great feeling because I know I worked hard and my body is responding. If you do heavy workouts a few days in a row, though, your body will start compensating by using the wrong muscles, which can then cause an injury. I like to switch between high- and low-intensity workouts, so my body has time to recover. For example, if I lifted weights on Monday, I'll do a yoga class and some low-intensity cardio on Tuesday."