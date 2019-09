If you think sweaters and turtlenecks are the only thing we're piling on this season, think again. This fall, we're bringing the layered look to our workout gear, too — as in, not just the standard spandex and crop top duo. To show you how it's done, we partnered with Under Armour to tap gymnast and former New York State champ Lindsay Heney to show off her fiercest moves in unexpected looks (think: wearing bright-colored leggings under neutral sweatpants or pairing a maroon sports bra with a tied-up tank). Watch her #fitspo video above, and read on for her tips on staying in top condition year-round, below.