Those chubby cheeks! Those itty-bitty fingers and toes! New motherhood — and all of its intricacies — is amazing. But, one thing that new moms aren't always psyched about: breastfeeding in public. Some women are bit apprehensive, preferring privacy to the potentially prying eyes of passersby. And, that's exactly what propelled au lait designer Emily Hsu into the maternity-wear arena and inspired her to hone in on the untapped market of chic nursing wares for post-pregnancy moms.