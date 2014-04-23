Those chubby cheeks! Those itty-bitty fingers and toes! New motherhood — and all of its intricacies — is amazing. But, one thing that new moms aren't always psyched about: breastfeeding in public. Some women are bit apprehensive, preferring privacy to the potentially prying eyes of passersby. And, that's exactly what propelled au lait designer Emily Hsu into the maternity-wear arena and inspired her to hone in on the untapped market of chic nursing wares for post-pregnancy moms.
The brand's revolutionary, thoughtfully constructed garments offer complete privacy while breastfeeding — and they're surprisingly fashionable, too. Forget what you thought you knew about maternity and post-pregnancy attire — this collection is totally devoid of frumpy silhouettes, unflattering, elastic waistbands, and clingy, jersey fabrics. Read more about the elaborate design process behind these pieces, and then shop 'em here. Because, all new moms deserve something to make life just a little easier.
Photo: Courtesy of au lait.