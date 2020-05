Radiate Spiritual Energy With These Zodiac Jewelry Pieces

With the feeling that life, in general, is bursting at the seams with uncertainty, we've found ourselves seeking steady ground in newfound hobbies like baking bread or solving puzzles — but one comforting pursuit that isn't new is our obsession with horoscopes . Studying our unique zodiac characteristics feels like a therapeutic practice in listening, understanding, and being kinder to ourselves — while also mentally preparing for whatever lies ahead. In the same way that some turn to good luck talismans for harnessing the universe's positive vibes, we're awarding horoscope jewelry the same powerful effect.