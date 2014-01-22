Featuring silicone coating, this limited-edition line of handmade (crafted in Caudry, France) neckpieces touts that sort of futuristic-Victorian, proper-yet-cool glamour that’ll punch up just about any look. Basically, just one of these special collars has the power to completely transform your outfit — whether that’s an LBD and blazer for work or a rocker-inspired tee for the weekend. And, what makes these beauties even more irresistible is their accompanying artful lookbook. Check out the gorgeous images ahead, and shop the entire vibrant collection. But, you'd better act fast — these eye-popping baubles won’t be around for much longer.