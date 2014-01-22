Sick of looking outside only to find darkness and way too much snow? Well, your escape to a brighter, much prettier universe is just a click away. Simply take a peek at French jeweler Annelise Michelson’s latest snaps of her dynamic silicone lace collection, and trust us, you’ll be instantly lifted out of those dreary winter blahs.
Featuring silicone coating, this limited-edition line of handmade (crafted in Caudry, France) neckpieces touts that sort of futuristic-Victorian, proper-yet-cool glamour that’ll punch up just about any look. Basically, just one of these special collars has the power to completely transform your outfit — whether that’s an LBD and blazer for work or a rocker-inspired tee for the weekend. And, what makes these beauties even more irresistible is their accompanying artful lookbook. Check out the gorgeous images ahead, and shop the entire vibrant collection. But, you'd better act fast — these eye-popping baubles won’t be around for much longer.