5 Alternatives To Anastasia Beverly Hills' Sold-Out Subculture Palette

You always want what you can’t have — especially when it comes to beauty products. That’s why we’re getting the inside scoop from your favorite retailers on what’s selling out right now, how to sign up for waitlists, and where to go to find the next best thing. Because if everyone’s buying it, you know it has to be good.
Last week, days before the launch of Anastasia Beverly Hills' newest eyeshadow palette, Subculture, a Twitterstorm ensued in anticipation of the brand's latest offering. When it finally hit stores, it did what buzzy new beauty products do best: It sold out.
The Subculture Palette, according to ABH founder Claudia Soare, is the evening equivalent to the daytime-appropriate Modern Renaissance Palette — and it threw fans into a buying frenzy. The palette boasts a lineup of fourteen shades in a variety of tones and finishes (warm, cool, matte, duo-chrome, metallic, you name it). Each shade is also ridiculously pigmented — so pigmented that we suggest going in with a very light hand.
For those of you who missed the short buying window, check out five alternatives in the slides ahead.