The Best Alternatives To Anastasia Beverly Hills' Sold-Out Subculture Palette

Something about eyeshadow palettes garner a cult following. Perhaps the social media storms leading to the latest drops build the hype, or maybe it's the countless online tutorials and Instagram posts showing every which way to experiment with the latest collection of colours. Last week, days before the launch of Anastasia Beverly Hills' newest eyeshadow palette, Subculture, fans were predictably frenzied.
The Subculture Palette, according to ABH founder Claudia Soare, is the evening equivalent to the daytime-appropriate Modern Renaissance Palette, and threw fans into a buying frenzy. The palette boasts a lineup of fourteen shades in a variety of tones and finishes (warm, cool, matte, duo-chrome, metallic, you name it). Each shade is highly pigmented, meaning palette longevity, and the freedom to build and layer depending on your desired look.
While there's certainly room for the most recent hyped piece in your makeup arsenal, there are also an array of great alternatives that get less air time than their buzz-worthy friends.
