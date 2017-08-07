The Best Alternatives To Anastasia Beverly Hills' Sold-Out Subculture Palette

The Subculture Palette, according to ABH founder Claudia Soare, is the evening equivalent to the daytime-appropriate Modern Renaissance Palette, and threw fans into a buying frenzy. The palette boasts a lineup of fourteen shades in a variety of tones and finishes (warm, cool, matte, duo-chrome, metallic, you name it). Each shade is highly pigmented, meaning palette longevity, and the freedom to build and layer depending on your desired look.