Get Ready To Fall In Love With Anastasia Beverly Hills’ New Palette

If I asked you to describe a fall color palette, you wouldn’t be far off if you included warm terracotta red or a pumpkin-y orange in the mix. However, leave it to Anastasia Beverly Hills to deliver a fall-themed eyeshadow palette that doesn’t give seasonal spice in the least. Instead, the brand’s Fall Romance palette is moodier and broodier than "It's fall, y'all!" — because when Anastasia Soare does a palette, she's not going to give you anything cookie cutter. As a lover of both fall and eyeshadow, I knew I had to test the new drop out for myself as soon as I saw it on my FYP.
The 12 shades in ABH’s Fall Romance palette range from scintillating jewel tones to rich, buttery neutrals, offering something for every makeup mood. Featuring a mix of matte, shimmer, metallic, and glitter finishes, the Fall Romance palette is super-versatile — even though it may not look like it, it's very wearable. A common complaint with palettes (even smaller ones like quads) is that there tends to be certain shades you hit pan on within a month while others remain virtually untouched. While I first gravitated toward shimmery champagne shades like Crown and Smoke, the silky matte shades like Leather and Twilight added a perfect, subtly smoky touch that felt effortlessly cool. During a recent Sephora event, I even gave Beauty Director Myiesha Sewell carte blanche with the palette, and the result was a scintillating lavender purple eye (see above for the final look!) using the shades Moonlight and Divine.
At $55, the palette is a splurge, but a savvy one for makeup lovers who aren't afraid to experiment with a pop of amethyst. Personally, I love how purple makes my brown eyes look even warmer, and I found that the neutrals really worked with my medium-olive skin. This was echoed in some Sephora reviews, where fans raved about the quality and pigmentation of the shadows. "Every brown girl should own this palette," declared one Sephora reviewer. "As someone with dark skin, it is very hard to find a palette where every color is usable," writes another. "Every color shows up on me and is not ashy-looking." If Fall Romance is indeed in the air, consider this palette the new object of our affection.
