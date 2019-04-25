How Amy Schumer Changed Up Her Beauty Routine For Pregnancy

"Now, that it wasn't just me taking care of my dirtbag self, there's also a baby living in me, I should be conscious of the products I'm using," Schumer says in a new video collaboration with Beautycounter. The comedian decided to partner with the clean beauty brand after being introduced to the line by her friend Shea, who is a Beautycounter consultant. "I love them as a company, and I reached out to them to see if I could get involved because of your passion for it."