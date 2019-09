How Amy Schumer Changed Up Her Beauty Routine For Pregnancy

If you watched Amy Schumer's latest comedy special on Netflix, Growing , then you know that her pregnancy hasn't been easy. During the hour-long show, the comedian speaks about her motherhood experience in detail (in good humor, of course), revealing that she suffers from extreme morning sickness and shares a due date with Meghan Markle. "I didn't know that being pregnant could be really hard," she says. "Women don't tell you how hard it is. I should've Googled it." Well, it seems that Schumer is doing her research now, and one thing she has picked up on is clean beauty because carrying a child has made her think twice about the things she is putting on her skin.