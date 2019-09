Why Beautycounter Is The #1 Trending Beauty Brand Of 2018

So how did Beautycounter become to Google what Selena Gomez is to Instagram? And more importantly, what does its top-trending search status tell us about where we are as a culture when it comes to what we're seeking from the beauty industry? The answers to both go hand in hand. “When Beautycounter was founded in 2011, we were pioneers in the movement for better beauty, so we are often at the center of the conversations about clean beauty now,” Gregg Renfrew, Founder and CEO of Beautycounter, tells Refinery29. Indeed the brand has helped set the bar for what passes as “clean,” taking the FDA’s ban or partial restriction of 30 chemicals used in beauty products and upping the ante by nearly 5000% percent. But that was just the start.