Amy Schumer Cancels The Rest Of Her Tour Due To Pregnancy Difficulties

After powering through her complicated pregnancy for months, Amy Schumer is taking a break from work and canceling the last dates of her comedy tour.
“Due to complications from hyperemesis I am not cleared to fly for the next couple of weeks. I am going to cancel the remainder of my tour,” Schumer revealed in an Instagram post detailing how some of her pregnancy difficulties were affecting the tour.
According to her tour website the I Feel Pretty star had four more tour dates in Phoenix; Houston; Dallas; and Austin, TX.
Schumer’s post went on to assure fans that she and the baby are healthy, but she is still experiencing nausea and vomiting that come with hyperemesis gravidarum — a severe form of nausea and vomiting during pregnancy. It’s pretty much an extreme version of morning sickness that usually shows up between weeks 4 and 6 of pregnancy, but it can last through week 13, according to the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology. While the symptoms can be debilitating for the mom-to-be, they rarely affect the baby.
“The baby and I are healthy and everything looks good,” Schumer said. “But I am in my third trimester and I am still nauseous all the time and vomiting. I vomit almost every time I ride in a car even for 5 minutes. I have a pretty good attitude about it and some days I feel good for a couple hours. But mostly it sucks.”
Schumer didn’t end her post before throwing a joke in there, revealing the real reason why she is sad to cancel her shows: “I wanted to push through and do my shows. Because I hate letting people down and I love stand up and money! But more than that I have to think about my health and the baby. I know you guys get it and people are like. Bitch are you ok? Take it easy but it’s still embarrassing to have to cancel.”
Schumer’s situation sounds less embarrassing and more like she’s already stepping into responsible mommy mode and putting herself and her child first.
Earlier in her pregnancy, the actress decided to cancel and postpone other shows due to her condition. Schumer announced her pregnancy last October and since then has been very open about her struggles — but not without a sense of humor about it, comparing her first trimester to the horror film Se7en. She also shared several photos on Instagram of herself in the hospital hooked up to IVs and still dealing with complications well into her second trimester.
Texas I am so deeply sorry. I have been really looking forward to these shows. I have to reschedule. I am in the hospital. I’m fine. Baby’s fine but everyone who says the 2nd trimester is better is not telling the full story. I’ve been even more ill this trimester. I have hyperemesis and it blows. Very lucky to be pregnant but this is some bullshit! Sending so much love to the doctors and nurses taking great care of me and Tati! They are cool as hell! And Texas I am really really sorry and I’ll be out there as soon as I’m better.
Now that she is in her third trimester, Schumer’s due date should be around the corner. Her feed will hopefully change from sickly, bed-ridden posts to cute photos with her newborn.
