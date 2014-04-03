Lensed by the shop's friend and photographer Ben Shapiro, American Two Shot's latest lookbook sets the scene for summer — chilling upside down in chairs, posing on windowsills, and hanging with our BFFs, of course. It shows us that, yes, fashion can be equal parts silly and chic. Wear these duds — available at ATS' Soho storefront and online — and you, too, can embody New York City's eclectic, downtown style.