Ever since American Two Shot founders Stephanie Krasnoff and Olivia Wolfe opened up shop back in 2012, the duo has been stocking (and supporting) some of the coolest up-and-coming brands on the market. And, if you love playful, eccentric clothes, then you'll be positively enamored with the retailer's spring collection of quirky, cheeky cool-girl must-haves. In addition to the store's eponymous label, you'll find hangers of Samantha Pleet, Antipodium, BLK DNM, Lazy Oaf, Rachel Antonoff, and even a sprinkling of vintage pieces. Oh, and there are also tons of rad trinkets and accessories you can snag, too.
Lensed by the shop's friend and photographer Ben Shapiro, American Two Shot's latest lookbook sets the scene for summer — chilling upside down in chairs, posing on windowsills, and hanging with our BFFs, of course. It shows us that, yes, fashion can be equal parts silly and chic. Wear these duds — available at ATS' Soho storefront and online — and you, too, can embody New York City's eclectic, downtown style.
Photo: Courtesy of American Two Shot/Ben Shapiro.