Depending on who you ask, cleaning up can either be seen as a complete slog or a joyful task. R29 shopping editors, on the whole, fall into the latter camp, relishing everything from getting stains out of their go-to outfits to getting their baseboards dust-free.
The only thing we like better than getting our hands on a product that promises to keep our space spotless? Getting it for a rock-bottom price during Amazon Prime Day. In an effort to aid you in keeping your home clean (and your bank account happy), we’ve rounded up the best Amazon Prime Day cleaning products on the market, from stain-busters to organizing products that’ll have you saying, “Marie Kondo, who?”
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
For more can't-miss shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our Most Wanted newsletter.
The Best Prime Day Home Cleaning Product Deals
Sure, the thought of scrubbing down your sink or mopping your floors may not be the most exciting part of your day, but these home cleaning products, all deeply discounted for Prime Day, can make it — dare we say — an enjoyable one?
The Best Prime Day Home Organizing Product Deals
Whether you’re sprucing up your home office with some cute organizing supplies, cleaning up your kitchen, or just looking for an easy way to keep those mountains of junk from piling up on your nightstand, these top-rated — and highly discounted — organizing products have got you covered.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.