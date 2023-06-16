I Tried Scrub Daddy’s Sexiest Product Yet: The Damp Duster

The results are in: The Damp Duster is damp, and it dusts. Jokes aside, I'm thoroughly impressed by how I swiped the top of my fridge three times and could see my hand's reflection in it after 30 seconds. Where was this when I scrambled to clean the kitchen last minute upon hearing my mom come home after work as a kid? Where was this when I feather-dusted my windows and sneezed a good seven times? Where was this when the thought of dusting all the surfaces in my apartment made me go take a nap instead? I will say that it dusts, but it doesn't clean, and you're not supposed to use it with a cleaning solution. So, I still spray the surfaces with Lysol cleaner after to take away the germs.