All The Best “TikTok Made Me Buy It” Amazon Home Goods In One Place

The TikTok machine is working at full capacity. Catapulting niche items into popularity, including everything from the latest micro beauty trends such as skin icing to the accessories of our Y2K youths like DIY colorful plastic rings to using the suffix "core" to help define your style, TikTok has popularized it all. This leads us to the question: If you haven't picked up at least one lifehack or life-changing product from the app, are you really spending enough hours on TikTok?