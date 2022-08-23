If you love numbers and data, you will get a lot out of Halo View; one of the more compelling features, in my opinion, is the Sleep Score that Halo gives you. Obviously, you don't need Jeff Bezos telling you whether or not you got a good night's sleep, but so much more goes into whether or not you wake up feeling chipper. In addition to a numerical score between 0 and 100 (most nights, I'm in the low to mid-80s), you get your very own hypnogram, a visual representation of different sleep cycles, how long you were in each one for, and any disturbances in your rest — aka how often (and how long) you woke up during the night. If you struggle with getting consistent, good-quality sleep, then the personalized tips and insights based on your data will be insanely helpful. (Also, if you already own any Amazon Alexa devices, you can connect your Halo View to grant Alexa access to your Halo data — this is totally optional, but for additional security measures, Alexa will require a PIN before answering any questions related to your personal profile.)