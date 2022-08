At $80, I'd say Halo View is among the more reasonably priced trackers on the market. For folks who are used to having a mini computer on their wrist, the screen capabilities of the Halo View will feel limited since the home watch face only displays the time, for example. (To toggle between the fitness tracking and data reports, you swipe up and down the screen.) However, part of its appeal is that it doesn't overwhelm the user with a ton of apps and customizable widgets; this won't be for everyone, and that's okay. Judging it purely as a wellness tool (and not one geared for productivity or entertainment), I have to say I was impressed. I also loved that it held a charge for weeks, which is practically unheard of nowadays. As an Apple Watch user, I'm used to my wrist buzzing multiple times a day with texts, news alerts, and more; that's not necessarily the worst thing (especially when you're a workhorse Virgo like me), but I grew to appreciate that Halo View was somehow the most unplugged smartwatch I'd tried in some time. It's almost as if it encouraged me to actually live my best life offline — moving more, sleeping more — and if that's not wellness, I don't know what is.