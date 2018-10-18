13 Amazon Dresses To Get Your Hands On This Fall

Evading an Amazon addiction is tough, especially when it's consistently teasing out events like Prime Day and flash sales. You can grab an industrial-sized pack of toilet paper and those niche cat treats only sold in Japan all in one go. Add the allure of a Prime membership where your purchases arrive in two days or less, and you'll find that shopping on Amazon quickly becomes a part of your daily routine.
But there are still a few items Amazon Prime isn't necessarily our first stop for — specifically, more trend-driven and high-end fashion. A bundle of socks? Already in our carts. A floral floor-length day dress? That's definitely something new. But Amazon is slowly proving to be an up-and-coming mecca of contemporary and affordable designer picks.
With fall on our minds, we can't help but get a jumpstart on buying some darker-hued pieces. So we set out to round up a few picks we're throwing into our Amazon carts alongside a plush bulldog pillow and a three-pack of Sriracha. Your dependent relationship on Amazon just became that much stronger.
