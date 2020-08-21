We all know that Amazon, like Regina George’s hair, is full of secrets. Whether it’s the hidden gems that our readers surface on a monthly basis, underground beauty hits like this $4 exfoliating washcloth, or a curated shop devoted entirely to artisan-made goods, there are surprises to be found when you probe the e-tailer’s thousands and thousands of pages.
The latest discovery to be filed under “Secrets of Amazon” is hiding in plain sight on the site’s “Best Sellers” page. It’s called “Movers & Shakers”, and it showcases products that have experienced a precipitous uptick in sales over a 24-hour period. yielding of-the-moment finds like these furry leopard-print slingback slippers and a fanatically-reviewed collagen cream with a near-perfect rating.
Amazon updates the page on an hourly basis, which compels us to hit the refresh button on the regs to see what’s skyrocketing to the top of the pile across fashion, beauty, and home. We put on our shopping caps and extracted 13 R29-approved items, and we’re not stopping there. We’ll be staying on top of the latest additions, so bookmark this story and check back often.
