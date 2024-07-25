Alo Yoga x American Ballet Theater Collab Features Lace-up Leggings & Leg Warmers

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
We may be having a “Brat girl summer” right now, but the fall promises the return of the balletcore aesthetic. Following last year’s ballet-inspired collections from the likes of & Other Stories and Reformation, Los Angeles-based luxury activewear brand Alo Yoga announced a collection with the American Ballet Theatre (ABT) — and it’s pink perfection.
“The ‘Ballet Pink’ collection [is] designed to merge the world of ballet with streetwear, evolving our studio-to-street mentality,” Abby Gordon, chief design and merchandising officer at Alo Yoga said in a press release. Inspired by the “strength and discipline of ballet,” the collection features 40 apparel and accessory styles that include “performance wear, loungewear, and fashion-forward pieces that push the boundaries of traditional ballet attire.”
The capsule collection, which is modeled by the principal dancers from one of the most revered dance companies in the world, includes a mix of strappy sports bras, lace-up leggings, fluttery skorts, cut-off sweatshirts, knitted leg warmers, and more ballet-inspired athleisure staples. While the collection is inspired by ballet, the pieces are made to function for any workout, ranging from barre to Pilates classes, as well as work outside of a studio.
The limited-edition styles will range between $24 and $168. Make sure to check back here on July 29, when the Alo Yoga x American Ballet Theater collaboration officially releases online and in stores nationwide.
