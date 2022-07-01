AllSaints’ Golden Hour Collection Is Summer Vibes Incarnate

AllSaints' style lexicon may bring to mind edgy leather jackets and effortlessly cool denim, and its new Golden Hour collection is bringing the heat in the best way. Lived-in details have found their way into frayed, washed black shorts, and soft cotton tees make for the ultimate summer uniform. I myself got to try on a few pieces from Golden Hour, and let me just say: AllSaints. Did That.
I'm the first person to jokingly say that my "signature style" is really more of an absence of style. (Ironically, my twin sister is an extremely gifted fashion designer — I'd gladly let her pick out all my clothes for the rest of my life.) It's not that I don't love shopping; my style has just always been very minimal and functional, so anything with bells and whistles has never been my jam. I happily thrive in the land of neutrals and denim. Summer dressing for me usually involves a uniform of plain white tees and high-waist shorts.
That said, I loved that AllSaints had items that spoke my style language in addition to layer-able pieces like an oversize linen blazer to dress things up a bit. (Last touch: a logo visor to keep my face protected from the sun.) During a recent work trip to sunny Los Angeles, I packed my AllSaints haul and planned my outfits around Golden Hour's pieces: For an alfresco poolside dinner, I wore a silk navy cami and denim skirt with the Sammie Linen Blazer, an airy, oatmeal-hued layer that is making me a "summer blazer" person. The next day, I spent time biking from Santa Monica to Venice and back clad in the (very apropos) beach-printed Solis tee paired with the mid-thigh Alfie denim shorts. To top it all off, the Oppose Visor was the real MVP during high noon — and didn't leave me with dreaded hat hair.
Seventy-five dollars for a tee (not to mention $135 for shorts) is a splurge, but trust me when I tell you that these are not your basic basics. (Also like, AllSaints for my angel, amirite?) Whether you wear each item solo or styled together for a head-to-toe drip, I'm making this summer my most stylish one yet, thanks to these key pieces.
