For us secret goths — those who think crushed velvet was the pinnacle of modern fabric-making — summer is a long, slow slog to the beautiful and ideal-weather fall. As soon as the temps dip, we dig out our layers, our sumptuous fabrics (that don't absorb sweat like it's their job), and our pebbled leathers, and we swathe ourselves like the mini Siouxsie Siouxs we are.
Fortunately, for those who have put their Daria days far behind (or those who haven't), fall collections like AllSaints' welcome us into the retailer's smooth, sophisticated world, where the weather and clothing are both cool. Here is a place of wrapped silks, warm knits, comfy jerseys — and weathered, wooden-slat backgrounds, apparently. The new collection, moodily showcased by photographer Nick Dorey, is perfect for that introspective, autumnal afternoon spent leaning thoughtfully on rooftops. You know, when you think about how great the weather is now that the darn sun has stopped beating down.