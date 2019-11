Fortunately, for those who have put their Daria days far behind (or those who haven't), fall collections like AllSaints' welcome us into the retailer's smooth, sophisticated world, where the weather and clothing are both cool. Here is a place of wrapped silks, warm knits, comfy jerseys — and weathered, wooden-slat backgrounds, apparently. The new collection, moodily showcased by photographer Nick Dorey, is perfect for that introspective, autumnal afternoon spent leaning thoughtfully on rooftops. You know, when you think about how great the weather is now that the darn sun has stopped beating down.