Leila Brillson
Music
These Are The Most Mind-Blowing Music Videos Of 2016
Leila Brillson
Dec 15, 2016
Celebrity Style
10 Teenage Heartthrobs Who Are Still Hot Today
Leila Brillson
Apr 11, 2016
The Hunger Games
Willow Shields, Or Katniss' Sis, Really Loves J Lawr
Leila Brillson
Nov 19, 2014
Movies
10 Ways The Movies Get Sex Wrong
We'd love to say that what makes sex beautiful is the little imperfections, but unfortunately, that's not really true. There are weird sounds, things end
by
Leila Brillson
Music
Leighton Meester's Reached The Fun Part Of Her Career
Leighton Meester's days as the star of a teenage CW drama are long gone. After an incredibly successful run on Broadway with James Franco in Of Mice And
by
Leila Brillson
Music
Zola Jesus Talks
Taiga
, Being Married, & Video Games
Nika Danilova, a.k.a. Zola Jesus, is an intensely intellectual, reserved singer who happens to possess the pipes of a vocal powerhouse. She's like a
by
Leila Brillson
Entertainment News
The Knick's
Eve Hewson Tells Us How To Have Sex With Cli...
If you haven’t been watching The Knick — a drama set in a New York City hospital at the turn of the century — you need to start. If you have been
by
Leila Brillson
Entertainment News
How A Former
Skins
Star Is Taking Over MTV
In case your TV viewing habits are stuck sometime in 2008, it's worth mentioning: MTV has been nailing the teen demographic with smart, fun scripted
by
Leila Brillson
Entertainment News
BANKS Is Gunning For The Title Of Goddess
It's a clichéd description, but the arc of BANKS' year has been meteoric, ascending at a rate only outpaced by someone like Iggy Azalea. (Though, meteors
by
Leila Brillson
Hair
Our Anacondas Don't Want None Unless You've Got A Man Bun
We like man buns, and we cannot lie You other lovers can't deny That if a guy walks by looking mad munchy It’s probably 'cuz he used a big old
by
Mikki Halpin
Entertainment News
11 Celebs Who Actually Have Gorgeous Tattoos
Anyone who has spent time at the Rockaways (or any crowded beach) will tell you: The world is full of bad tattoos. Humans everywhere are emblazoned with
by
Leila Brillson
Tech
The Apple Watch Is Here, & It's Beautiful
Oh Apple, you tricky mistress, you. Everyone thought you were going to release an iWatch, in the vein of iPad, but you switched things up and called it
by
Leila Brillson
Tech
iPhone 6 & iPhone 6 Plus Are Here!
Not quite like the Oscars but more exciting than any other technology release, Apple's annual iPhone update has become an industry guessing game. Yes,
by
Leila Brillson
Movies
The 13 Wackiest Sex Scenes Of All Time
Sex on screen these days is so much more than the trusty missionary position. Thanks to Fifty Shades of Grey, not-so-vanilla bedroom escapades are no
by
Leila Brillson
Entertainment News
The Real Story Behind Andreja Pejic's Transgender Journey
The modeling world has never exactly been at the forefront of social change or acceptance, but in recent years, it has willingly embraced the
by
Leila Brillson
Entertainment News
Dakota Fanning Has No Problem Seducing An Older Man
Dakota Fanning is reasonably sick of people telling her that she is so "grown up." Sure, the young star's entire youth was practically documented by
by
Leila Brillson
Entertainment News
18
Brutal
Pics Of Celebrity Teen Angst
Okay, everyone, let's all mentally dig up images of ourselves from our freshman year of high school. Think about who you were. Really think about the
by
Leila Brillson
Movies
5 TV Heartthrobs & Their OKCupid Profiles
It's not your fault you fall in love with fictional characters. There are just so many attractive, well-written men on television. And, for whatever
by
Vanessa Golembewski
Movies
The Giver's
Odeya Rush Is Hollywood's Next A-Lister
Everyone ought to be familiar with The Giver, the dystopian young adult novel penned by Lois Lowry that paved the way for series such as The Hunger
by
Leila Brillson
Movies
12 Classic Couples Who Actually Kind Of Suck
Don't hate us. Please don't. And, yes, we understand that some of these couples existed in a world that could have never anticipated the Internet,
by
Leila Brillson
Pop Culture
The 23 Best Cat GIFs Of All Time — Happy World Cat Day
What, you say it is World Cat Day? Sure it is, if you mean it is just another Friday here at Refinery29, and we are just a couple of responsible
by
Leila Brillson
Pop Culture
Meet Fly, Here To Make Sure Your Vines Are The Coolest
Snapchat, Vine, the fact that YouTube stars are more famous that TV stars — making video quickly and with ease is rapidly becoming the new form of
by
Leila Brillson
Shopping
Why You'll Actually
Want
To Sport Outerwear Right Now
For us secret goths — those who think crushed velvet was the pinnacle of modern fabric-making — summer is a long, slow slog to the beautiful and
by
Leila Brillson
Entertainment News
Zoë Kravitz Talks About Being Pals With Jen & Shailene
Zoë Kravitz is in a unique position. Her bestie Jennifer also happens to be America's bestie. And, while the world was fawning over JLawr, Zoë was
by
Leila Brillson
Movies
Staying (In)Stant: What Your Horrible Cat Can Teach Us All
Full disclosure: We love TV. So much so that sometimes we'd rather spend a whole weekend in front of the tube than dancing in da club. Is a lack of
by
Leila Brillson
Entertainment News
The Summer Of Crushes: Life After
Boyhood
With the arrival of July, and its lethargy-inducing temperatures, summer is officially here. July is the Saturday of the year — it is the only month
by
Leila Brillson
Music
Katy Perry's New Video Is All Style, No Substance
Maybe I am just not Katy Perry's intended audience. And, that is totally okay, because there are hordes of people out there who delight in her Cali-soaked
by
Leila Brillson
Music
Neneh Cherry Has So Much More History In Her "Buffalo Stance"
The story of the Cherry family, at this point, is something of musical legend. Neneh is the gorgeous, Swedish-born, London/NYC-raised stepdaughter of
by
Leila Brillson
New York
Halt & Catch Fire
's Mackenzie Davis Gives
The
B...
You know Mackenzie Davis, don't you? You should. She's been on a tear ever since her film-stealing turn in That Awkward Moment, where she outshined her
by
Leila Brillson
Entertainment News
The Rachel McAdams Guide To Life & Love
If Rachel McAdams showed up at our door at 2 in the morning, with a harried expression on her face, and told us that we had to blindly come with her if we
by
Leila Brillson
