I Wore Alicia Keys’ Favorite Styles From Her Activewear Collaboration With Athleta

While I didn’t personally try out this style, it’s a favorite of Keys and Athleta design director Casey Schumacher. "The jumpsuit I think is a hero for sure,” says Keys. “Its really special and has a style to it that feels really cool. It has a windbreaker like material to it. It also has a really cool cut and design.” Schumacher explains why she adores the style: "I can envision so many different looks with this one piece in anyone’s wardrobe: layer over a yoga bra & tights for a to/from studio look, pair with sneakers and a tank, dress it up with some heels – endless possibilities. It’s so comfortable and chic, without compromising function: the soft sateen taffeta material is breathable and lightweight, and useful details include pockets, ventilation, and adjustability at the waist and ankles. "