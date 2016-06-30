How 3 Women Fought Their Acne — & Won

"I did two series of blue and red lights back-to-back. It was twice a week for four weeks each, so 16 treatments total. I really stuck with it for two months. I was very consistent, and it really got my skin under control. The blue lights specifically kill the 'acne p.' bacteria [propionibacterium bacteria] that breaks you out. I've seen lights clear everything from mild to severe cystic acne.



"Everyone is different, but you want a minimum of eight light treatments with an experienced aesthetician. You want to have your aesthetician cleanse your skin, do extractions, and then you go under the light for 20 minutes.



"I broke out again six years after I got acne, but it was nowhere near as bad as it was the first time. I was not being as careful with my diet — I had a lot of sugar and dairy, which can exacerbate acne. I did another round of eight treatments and it cleared it again. Now, I stick to a better diet and do maintenance: a treatment one to two times a month just to keep everything under control.



"I wish, at the time that I was struggling with acne, I could have [known] that my skin would eventually look better than it ever had. It’s a roller coaster; it can be painful, emotionally as well as physically, and it weighed on my confidence level. Just know that it can happen to anyone at any age."