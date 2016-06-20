Not to be too melodramatic, but when you have acne, it can sometimes feel like you're all alone. Everyone else seems to have sparkling skin, and you're bombarded by smooth-as-glass complexions in magazines, on TV, and on Instagram. You live your life through Facetuned glasses.
But according to the American Academy of Dermatology, acne is THE most common skin condition in the U.S., affecting over 50 million Americans. And adult-onset acne disproportionately affects women — according to a 2001 study, 41% of women have acne and a significant amount of those cases are adult-onset. Another study, done in 2012, found that 45% of women aged 21 to 30, 26% aged 31 to 40, and 12% aged 41 to 50 suffered from some type of acne. So, yeah — there are a lot of us out there.
Now, if you've been educating yourself on acne, you've probably heard all of these stats before. But that likely doesn't make you feel any less like a skin outcast. Which, frankly, is just not acceptable. There's absolutely nothing defective or unusual about your skin — acne is caused by oil, hormones, and bacteria — things that every single one of us has, just some more than others. In an effort to prove just how common acne really is, we sought out some of the prettiest people on the planet — people who are expected to have "good" skin — to open up about their battles with blemishes and share their trials, triumphs, and wisdom about that all-too-common skin condition.
So keep reading to learn how an actress, a model, a makeup artist, and other members of the beauty glitterati have dealt with their skin issues. And we urge you to bond and share in the comments below — for every person who talks about their own complexion crisis, another finds comfort and support. Sharing truly is caring, guys.