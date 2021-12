Few skin-care brands inspire the ardor that surrounds the extra-fancy beauty imprint Aesop . Founded in 1987 as a hair salon, the business has grown to include skincare, hair products, and home fragrances (including a shamelessly soigné candle that launched last year for a cool $110). If you’re familiar with the brand’s peerless products and gently eye-popping price points, you’ll be thrilled to know that they just announced a(gift cards are excluded) starting right this second and ending onat 11:59 pm EST. All customers have to do is subscribe to the brand’s newsletter on its homepage and enter the provided code to take advantage of the discount all weekend long.Aesop’s singular scents, apothecary-style packaging, and primordial-but-pristine retail space have left a legion of intoxicated product junkies trailing like so many Pepé Le Pews in the brand’s aromatic wake — writer Michelle Santiago Cortes described her whole life flashing before her eyes the first time she stepped into an Aesop store. And the Aesop label isn’t merely a pretty face — our beauty editor swears by the brand’s parsley-seed product range to soothe oily, pimple-prone skin. It’s also a tried-and-true holiday-season go-to for everyone on Most Wanted, so this sale is the perfect opportunity to get all of your gift shopping done (and maybe add a few personal buys to your cart, too).While the brand’s products are unapologetically luxe-level and the discount isn’t the deepest one we’ve ever seen, Aesop so rarely goes on sale that we felt compelled to sound the alarm. (The brand didn’t even launch a Black Friday promotion on their own website.) We don’t know about you, but we’re going to be splurging on these products no matter what, so every little bit helps. As Aesop’s founder Dennis Paphitis told the Guardian in 2019: “Critics are at liberty to use other products, there is no justification required. We make exceptional products with great care and attention.” [insert mic drop] Get inspired with the Aesop products we're personally pumped to stock up on below.