With every new megawatt endorsement came the need for new sales channels. As Adina says, “once you reach the world, you have to have a website,” so she enlisted her brother Mayer to build the Adina’s Jewels e-commerce outlet. (He’s now the company’s CEO.) In 2017, they signed a lease on a 750-square foot boutique in the Gravesend neighborhood of Brooklyn (“It was a perfectly-sized store for jewelry — not too big, not too small,” says the designer). They were also quick to pursue other digital marketing strategies beyond social media — “The algorithms on Instagram and Facebook change all the time, so you need to be aware of that as a business owner,” says Adina. “What happens if tomorrow, Instagram no longer exists? It’s really really important to have other outlets.”