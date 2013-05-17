Remember tear-away pants? Or, those chinos that zipped off at the knees? We know — we're throwing it back to a time in your youth that you'd probably like to burn all the pictures of, but hey, those pants were totally cutting-edge. While they might not have been the most stylish of bottoms, we can't help but give them points for innovation. Which is why when we came across this piece from ADEAM, we were fondly reminded of our lazy-Sunday, 90s wears.
Don't worry — this dress is nothing like the athletic apparel of your college days. This A-line tweed frock has zippers that keep things conservative for work but, when unzipped, reveal bright-blue panels, transforming into a serious party getup. That's right, just zip it.
Yes, it comes with a slightly hefty price tag but, honestly, considering you'll be living in this PYT night and day, we think it's a sound investment.
