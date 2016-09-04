These Celeb-Favorite Cat-Eyes Are About To Sell Out...Again

You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
Since the 1950s, Hollywood's biggest names have gravitated toward cat-eye sunglasses (Hi, Marilyn Monroe). Over half a century later, the eyewear style is just as popular, especially with the modern celebrity set — today's It Girls, models, musicians, DJs, and everything in between. And we can probably thank the Adam Selman x Le Specs collaboration for the style's most recent resurgence.
Just in time for Fashion Week, the duo is bringing back their best-selling collection with three new color ways, so we can all get our hands on the insanely popular Last Lolita. "Every time I see a girl or boy wearing them it still excites me," designer Adam Selman tells Refinery29. "The shape has a nod to vintage cat-eyes but feels fresh and modern. So many different kinds of people can wear them and look great while making a bold statement."
There's just one catch. Given how fast these sold the first time around, they definitely won't last long. If you need an indication of just how favored they are, they've been seen on the likes of Gigi and Bella Hadid, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Zoe Kravitz, Grimes, and Rita Ora, just to name a few. With this batch, you'll find colored lenses and pearlized or clear frames — or, you can do as Gigi does, and just stick with the classic glossy black. Truthfully, they're all pretty damn good.
Click on to shop them for yourself, along with some similar cat-eye alternatives in case the stock is already wiped clean.
