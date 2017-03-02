Have you ever fallen down a shopping rabbit hole? You know, when one awesome brand leads you to another with a similar aesthetic, and then another, and then another? That's basically what happens when we shop on Tictail, the easiest platform for discovering emerging brands from around the globe. Every two weeks, we're teaming up with the site to unearth a selection of brands you probably don't know about, but definitely should. Prepare to open a LOT of browser tabs.
A lot of fashion people probably wish their entire wardrobe was made up of pieces from Acne Studios. Think about what you love about the brand: It can be minimalistic, or it can be totally out there. Regardless of which way it veers, though, it will always get noticed. But, since rocking the brand head-to-toe isn't exactly a reality for most, we've settled on eyeing the best sunglasses each season, or saving up for an investment bag — and we've turned to (also Sweden-born) Tictail to find some similar, perfectly Scandanavian picks for way less.
So, if you're on a tight budget but still want your wardrobe to be total fashion #goals, click on for Tictail's picks to get that Acne vibe, as told by the company's product merchandiser, Anna Decilveo. The pieces ahead may not be from the cult-favorite brand, but they are the perfect segue into creating that Scandi-chic aesthetic. Here's to saving for a closet full of Acne.