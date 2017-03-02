A lot of fashion people probably wish their entire wardrobe was made up of pieces from Acne Studios. Think about what you love about the brand: It can be minimalistic, or it can be totally out there. Regardless of which way it veers, though, it will always get noticed. But, since rocking the brand head-to-toe isn't exactly a reality for most, we've settled on eyeing the best sunglasses each season, or saving up for an investment bag — and we've turned to (also Sweden-born) Tictail to find some similar, perfectly Scandanavian picks for way less.