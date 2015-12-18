Bernie Sanders raked in a record 2 million campaign donations.
Bernie Sanders broke a major record on Thursday, when his campaign announced that it raked in more than 2 million campaign donations. With that number, Sanders became the first-ever non-incumbent presidential candidate in U.S. history to receive such a large number of donations. Sanders has been outspoken about his rejection of wealthy donors, and instead, used a wide network of small-dollar, individual donations of $30 or less. (Vice)
Pharmaceutical CEO Martin Shkreli, who hiked the price of a life-saving HIV drug, was arrested on fraud charges.
America’s most hated “pharma bro,” Martin Shkreli, the 32-year-old Turing Pharmaceuticals CEO who found infamy after jacking up the price of Daraprim — a generic drug used in HIV and cancer treatment — has been arrested on multiple charges of fraud. According to federal prosecutors, Shkreli illegally used assets from biopharmaceutical company Retrophin, Inc., which he once headed, to pay off the debts of his other business, a hedge fund called MSMB Capital Management. (Read More)
A court ruled against a Massachusetts Catholic school that refused to hire a married gay man.
A Massachusetts Superior Court judge ruled that Fontbonne Academy, an all-girls Catholic high school, violated state anti-discrimination laws when it rescinded its offer of employment to Matthew Barrett after discovering that he's married to another man. Arguing that his relationship was “inconsistent” with the school’s teachings, Fontbonne revoked the job offer and Barrett sued. The judge’s ruling is the first of its kind in the country. (Read More)
The United States will resume commercial flights to Cuba.
The U.S. State Department and Cuban officials have finally reached an agreement that will allow commercial airlines to restore travel between the two Cold War foes after 50 years. According to the deal, airlines can schedule up to 110 fights a day between the island nation and the U.S. The announcement comes just a week after the two countries agreed to re-establish direct postal service. (Read More)
A British weatherwoman fit 12 Star Wars puns into a 40-second forecast, winning the hearts and minds of the internet.
Everybody’s talking about Star Wars and if viewers of 5 News London were expecting a reprieve from all the Force and stormtrooper buzz during Tuesday’s weather report, they must have been shocked and dismayed when Sian Welby began her pun-tastic forecast. Welby was able to effortlessly weave 12 different Star Wars-themed jokes into her 40-second broadcast, opening with a deadpan, “If you Luke father west, you will be seeing a glimmer of sunshine if you're Wookiee.” (Read More)
Macaulay Culkin reprises his Home Alone role in this new series.
In the first episode of DRYVRS, entitled "Just Me in the House by Myself," we meet the grown-up version of Macaulay Culkin's Kevin McCallister, who got left behind by his entire family in Home Alone. If you've ever wondered about the long-term implications of being abandoned by your parents and siblings over Christmas vacation, DRYVRS spells it out. In the intervening years, Culkin's character has clearly been through some rough stuff. He's definitely not over being hunted by burglars. (Read More)
Rita Ora is reportedly suing Jay Z & Roc Nation.
According to a report from TheWrap, Rita Ora is suing Jay Z and Roc Nation. Sources told the site that that according to Ora, Jay Z's interest in her music has "waned," which would constitute a breach of contract between Ora and the record label. She wants to be released from her Roc Nation contract, the report explains. She signed with Roc Nation in 2008. (Read More)
A teaser for Netflix’s Full House reboot dropped — and it's steeped in ‘90s nostalgia.
Netflix released a teaser trailer for the 13-episode spinoff series Fuller House, which will premiere on February 26. Featuring familiar shots of the Golden Gate Bridge and the Tanner’s San Francisco row house, the sneak peek seems committed to making you cry ugly, nostalgic tears. The series centers around D.J., played by Candace Cameron Bure, who moves into her old family house with her whole family — save for Michelle, who is too busy surrounding herself with bowls of cigarettes in New York — after she is left widowed. (Read More)
Note: This post has been updated to correct a factual error. Bernie Sanders' campaign has received more than 2 million donations, not $2 million in donations.
