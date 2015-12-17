The force is strong with one weather presenter in the United Kingdom. How strong, you ask? She was able to squeeze 12 Star Wars puns into a 40-second broadcast.
On Tuesday, just days ahead of the release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Channel 5's Sian Welby managed to liven up her routine 40-second weather update — and break the internet — with a series of Star Wars-related quips.
"If you Luke farther west, you will be seeing a glimmer of sunshine, if you're Wookiee," Welby says at the open. She actually used the word "Wookiee" on a live broadcast and made it work.
That line is trumped only by this one: "If you're forced to awaken early tomorrow morning, it will be on the dark side."
If you think that is impressive, you should know that Welby is a (Jedi) master of squeezing wordplay into her broadcasts. On October 21 — better known as Back to the Future Day — Welby rattled off several Back to the Future puns so good that Marty McFly's father would probably do that weird dad-laugh in appreciation of her skills. She actually says, "Great Scott!" in its proper context, in real life.
In our humble opinion, the Star Wars puns were even more impressive. Not just anyone can say, "Far, far away towards the Southeast of England, there's a new hope for some sunshine, developing in the afternoon," with a straight face.
Sian Welby, you're an international hero.
