Martin Shkreli, the pharmaceutical executive who rose to infamy earlier this year for raising the cost of a lifesaving drug, has been arrested for securities fraud.According to NBC News , FBI agents arrested Shkreli outside his New York City home early on Thursday morning. He’s accused of defrauding a biopharmaceutical company that he ran until 2014, by using assets from that company, Retrophin, to pay off debts to his hedge fund, MSMB Capital Management. Both companies are now closed. Shkreli is currently the head of another pharmaceutical company, Turing Pharmaceuticals.Shkreli made the news earlier this year when his company acquired the rights to Daraprim, a drug that treats a type of parasitic infection common in patients with HIV. Shkreli raised the price of the lifesaving drug by nearly 5,000%, from $13.50 a pill to $750. The price increase prompted backlash and public criticism , with some calling Shkreli "The Most Hated Man in America." Though the charges against Shkreli are unrelated to the Daraprim price hike, many are seeing the arrest as his comeuppance for his display of corporate greed at the cost of human suffering.