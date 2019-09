Although medications routinely go up in price — cancer drugs have been continually rising for the past two decades — this is quite a jump all at once. If you're already enraged, Mashable says you're not alone. The rest of the internet is already rallying against Shkreli , the aforementioned Turing Pharmaceuticals CEO and certified hedge fund bro. (But what did he really expect when he tweeted Eminem lyrics ?)The Infectious Diseases Society of America and the HIV Medicine Association have already sent a letter protesting the change. They write that, depending on a patient's weight, the Daraprim component of treatment could cost between $336,000 and $634,500. "This cost is unjustifiable for the medically vulnerable patient population in need of this medication," the letter says, "and unsustainable for the health care system."However, Shkreli told Bloomberg that the price increase would help fund new research into making the drug more effective and with fewer side effects. So, this increase supposedly just keeps Daraprim in line with other drugs for similarly rare diseases — and incentivizes other companies to make cheaper versions."These patients deserve a drug company that is turning a fair profit and developing a drug that's better for them," Shkreli continued. He also told Bloomberg that the drug's copay programs have been extended, minimizing the cost to the consumer.Still, if patients aren't paying, others in the chain are, which may make it difficult for hospitals to keep the drug in stock. And with a drug that's this cheap to produce (around a dollar per pill, according to The Times), that price hike has got to come with a serious moral toll.