French police arrested a 29-year-old man in connection with the Paris terrorist attacks.
A 29-year-old man has been arrested in Paris, as part of the French police investigation into last month’s deadly terrorist attacks that killed at least 130 people. The suspect was reportedly attempting to travel to Syria. Two other men are being questioned for allegedly participating in the January attack at a kosher supermarket. (Read More)
A homeless shelter in Kentucky has stopped accepting women because of what its director calls a “sex problem.”
Emergency Christian Ministries in Williamsburg, KY, announced last week that it will no longer accept women and children, in order to prevent people from having sex at the shelter, according to WYMT. The shelter’s director, Billy Woodward, told the news station that the problem lies in the “ungodly type” that have come to the shelter. Woodward said he made his decision based on the Bible. (Read More)
Los Angeles public schools closed after receiving a “credible” anonymous bomb threat.
Students of the Los Angeles public school system, the nation’s second-largest district, were treated to an unexpected holiday when school officials received an anonymous email containing a “credible threat” of violence. Shortly after the Los Angeles Unified School District shut down, New York City Police Commissioner William J. Bratton revealed that New York City schools received “almost exactly the same” threat, but identified it as “a hoax.” (Read More)
Ruby Rose and Phoebe Dahl called off their engagement.
Following an announcement that they have called off their engagement after 21 months, Ruby Rose and Phoebe Dahl sent each other some very sweet "goodbye" tweets. Dahl, a designer, first shared her sentiments via the account for her ethical clothing line, Faircloth & Supply. She tweeted, "You have brought me to my best and I will always love you. I can't wait to see what the future brings for us." (Read More)
Seattle just became the first U.S. city to allow Uber and Lyft drivers to unionize.
The Seattle City Council voted unanimously to approve a measure that allows private ride-sharing drivers to unionize. Representatives from Uber and Lyft both denounced the move, saying it conflicts with longstanding federal law, and imposes "substantial costs on passengers." (Mic)
Sriracha yogurt is a real thing – and it's coming your way!
Chobani is launching two new sweet-spicy flavors as part of their Chobani “Flip” line: Sriracha Mango and Chipotle Pineapple. Each flavor comes with special mix-ins like Sriracha-coated rice crisps and roasted cashew pieces, or smoked almonds and chipotle granola. The new products will debut at the start of 2016. (Read More)
A Utah family saved a frozen kitten and filmed the entire miraculous resuscitation on a GoPro.
A family filming their Thanksgiving day fun playing in the snow, inadvertently created a viral video, after they discovered a tiny kitten unresponsive in the cold. Captured on a GoPro, the Utah family brings the frozen animal inside by the fire, and one of the adults even administers kitten CPR. After a few dishearteningly long minutes, the kitten responds to the treatment, and begins to stir. (Read More)
House of Cards President Frank Underwood made a "special announcement" during the GOP debate.
The Republican candidates appearing at Tuesday night’s debate weren’t the only ones making a run for the White House: Placeholder president Frank Underwood announced the return of Netflix's House of Cards with an extremely clever campaign-style ad. The series is set to return on March 4 to Netflix. Prepare to binge! (Read More)
