Commence Freak Out: Sriracha Yogurt Is Now A Thing

While we’ll always have our mini keychain squeeze bottles on hand, there’s now one more product that we no longer have to add our own Sriracha to: yogurt! That’s right, everyone’s favorite hot sauce has officially made its way into the realm of sweet.
Chobani has added two new savory flips to its flavor lineup for 2016. While we’ve seen full on savory yogurt before, the brand is sticking to the classic sweet and savory pairing. The flavors, Sriracha Mango and Chipotle Pineapple both start with fruity yogurt bases. Then you can choose to “flip” in toppings, which feature Sriracha-coated rice crisps, mini sesame sticks, and roasted cashew pieces, as well as, chipotle granola, smoked almonds, and pumpkin seeds, respectively.
Part of the reason Chobani is giving its yogurts an added kick is that according to Mintel, “80% of Millennials are interested in more peppers/chilies/spices in their foods.” And, hey, we’re not complaining because any reason to add more Sriracha to our food is fine by us.
Refinery got a chance to try the new yogurts ahead of their launch in 2016 and we were surprised and excited to find that the new flavors really do pack a spicy punch. The sweet yogurt balances everything out, but after each bite you’re left with a kick of heat.
While we tried a bunch of upcoming Chobani flavors (the brand is rolling out everything from Peanut Butter and Jelly to limited-edition Peppermint Flip and Maple), the new Sriracha and chipotle options were definitely our favorites. Will you be the first in line to give them a try?
