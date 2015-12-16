House of Cards Drops Clever Campaign Video During GOP Debate

We knew there would be a major House of Cards announcement during tonight’s GOP debate, and the Netflix show did not disappoint.
With a campaign video for President Underwood featuring soldiers, children running with flags, and some examples of job creation, House of Cards hit all the talking points like Kevin Spacey was on the debate stage next to Trump. (Although it ominously concludes that Underwood puts people before politics. As long as he’s not “putting” them in front of trains, we guess.)
With a campaign video for President Underwood featuring soldiers, children running with flags, and some examples of job creation, House of Cards hit all the talking points like Kevin Spacey was on the debate stage next to Trump. (Although it ominously concludes that Underwood puts people before politics. As long as he’s not “putting” them in front of trains, we guess.)
As campaign videos go, it was less crazy than some others we’ve seen. It’s certainly better than this School House Rock-inspired video, but markedly worse than this insane Star Wars commercial shot as part of a run for school board. And it’s definitely more sane than just about anything said onstage during the debate itself.
And of course it concluded with a reference to the tongue-in-cheek campaign site www.fu2016.com.
The video coincided with a tweet announcing the return date: March 4. So get your streaming Snuggies ready, because House of Cards will be back before you know it.
We’re only getting started. #FU2016 #HouseofCards pic.twitter.com/rVybk7aFmT— House of Cards (@HouseofCards) December 16, 2015
Advertisement