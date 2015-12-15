Just so we're all on the same page about this from the outset: The itty-bitty kitty lives. Yes, it's tough to watch the struggle to save Lazarus the cat. But everything turns out okay in the end. Now that we've got that crucial piece of information out of the way, it's safe for you to watch this video. You're welcome.



Shot on a GoPro, the footage features a family that finds a frozen kitten near their home. They bring him inside and try to warm him up. The dad even gives the little guy CPR and massages his tiny body near the fireplace. There's a moment when you don't know if he's going to survive. And then, they save him! Miracle doesn't seem like too strong a word. Watch for yourself, below.



