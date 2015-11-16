France launched a series of air strikes against the Islamic State group.
On Sunday, French officials confirmed that they launched a series of air strikes on the IS stronghold city of Raqqa, in northern Syria. According to officials, 10 jets dropped 20 bombs, attacking an IS command and control center. French authorities also tweeted a photo of 26-year-old French national Abdeslam Salah, who's wanted in connection with Friday’s Paris attacks that left 129 people dead. (Refinery29)
On Sunday, French officials confirmed that they launched a series of air strikes on the IS stronghold city of Raqqa, in northern Syria. According to officials, 10 jets dropped 20 bombs, attacking an IS command and control center. French authorities also tweeted a photo of 26-year-old French national Abdeslam Salah, who's wanted in connection with Friday’s Paris attacks that left 129 people dead. (Refinery29)
New details have emerged about the victims who were killed in the Paris attacks on Friday.
Nohemi Gonzalez, a 23-year-old college student from El Monte, CA, is one of the 129 victims in the Paris attacks. Gonzalez, a student at California State University Long Beach, was a design student studying abroad in France. "She planned her whole trip to Paris — always a go-getter, very organized person. She worked to save money for her trip," her aunt told NBC News. (Refinery29)
Nohemi Gonzalez, a 23-year-old college student from El Monte, CA, is one of the 129 victims in the Paris attacks. Gonzalez, a student at California State University Long Beach, was a design student studying abroad in France. "She planned her whole trip to Paris — always a go-getter, very organized person. She worked to save money for her trip," her aunt told NBC News. (Refinery29)
Advertisement
UFC fighter Ronda Rousey lost in an upset to Holly Holm after a second-round knockout.
Beyoncé muse, enemy of “do-nothing bitches,” and previously undefeated UFC champion Ronda Rousey experienced a stunning loss at the hands of Holly Holm, who delivered a fearsome kick in UFC 193’s second round that knocked Rousey unconscious. Rousey allegedly stayed in a hospital overnight to ensure her health after the K.O. (Refinery29)
Beyoncé muse, enemy of “do-nothing bitches,” and previously undefeated UFC champion Ronda Rousey experienced a stunning loss at the hands of Holly Holm, who delivered a fearsome kick in UFC 193’s second round that knocked Rousey unconscious. Rousey allegedly stayed in a hospital overnight to ensure her health after the K.O. (Refinery29)
Modern Family’s Ariel Winter had the best response for a gross Instagram commenter who claimed she was “asking for it” by posting a bikini pic.
Modern Family actress Ariel Winter was targeted by a whole slew of sexist Instagram users after she shared a family photograph of her and her nieces enjoying their summer vacation on a boat. After receiving intense criticism and judgement, Winter posted a shot of Rosea Lake’s famous “Judgements” photo, writing, “Don't you ever think you deserve the negativity as the consequence to what you are wearing- YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL. Celebrate you and don't let anyone's comments allow you to think less of yourself. Us girls have to stick together!!!!!!” (Jezebel)
Modern Family actress Ariel Winter was targeted by a whole slew of sexist Instagram users after she shared a family photograph of her and her nieces enjoying their summer vacation on a boat. After receiving intense criticism and judgement, Winter posted a shot of Rosea Lake’s famous “Judgements” photo, writing, “Don't you ever think you deserve the negativity as the consequence to what you are wearing- YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL. Celebrate you and don't let anyone's comments allow you to think less of yourself. Us girls have to stick together!!!!!!” (Jezebel)
The new Supreme Court case Whole Woman’s Health v. Cole may uphold the erosion of abortion access in Texas and nationwide.
Although Roe v. Wade remains law, technically protecting a women’s right to obtain an abortion, state lawmakers have been finding sneaky ways to target and close clinics. The Supreme Court recently agreed to hear a case on the constitutionality of TRAP, or Targeted Regulation of Abortion Providers, laws. Whole Woman’s Health v. Cole, the Court’s first abortion-related case in nine years, sees plaintiff Whole Women’s Health, a Texas clinic, challenge two provisions of a 2013 state law that restricts the clinic’s ability to perform abortions. (Refinery29)
Although Roe v. Wade remains law, technically protecting a women’s right to obtain an abortion, state lawmakers have been finding sneaky ways to target and close clinics. The Supreme Court recently agreed to hear a case on the constitutionality of TRAP, or Targeted Regulation of Abortion Providers, laws. Whole Woman’s Health v. Cole, the Court’s first abortion-related case in nine years, sees plaintiff Whole Women’s Health, a Texas clinic, challenge two provisions of a 2013 state law that restricts the clinic’s ability to perform abortions. (Refinery29)
Advertisement
Marco Rubio compared Hillary Clinton’s aversion to the term “radical Islam” to denying the Nazis involvement in WWII.
During Saturday’s Democratic debate, Hillary Clinton and her fellow presidential hopefuls refused to give weight to Marco Rubio’s claim that the first step in fighting terrorism is acknowledging that the United States is “at war with radical Islam.” Clinton specifically refused to “paint with too broad of a brush.” When shown a clip of Clinton’s response during ABC’s This Week, Rubio said: “That would be like saying we weren’t at war with Nazis because we were afraid to offend some Germans who may have been members of the Nazi party but weren’t violent themselves.” (New York Times)
During Saturday’s Democratic debate, Hillary Clinton and her fellow presidential hopefuls refused to give weight to Marco Rubio’s claim that the first step in fighting terrorism is acknowledging that the United States is “at war with radical Islam.” Clinton specifically refused to “paint with too broad of a brush.” When shown a clip of Clinton’s response during ABC’s This Week, Rubio said: “That would be like saying we weren’t at war with Nazis because we were afraid to offend some Germans who may have been members of the Nazi party but weren’t violent themselves.” (New York Times)
Ariana Grande broke a major Billboard record with her new single, "Focus."
With her latest single, "Focus," Ariana Grande has become the first singer to debut in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 song chart with the debut single from each of her first three albums, according to Billboard. (Refinery29)
With her latest single, "Focus," Ariana Grande has become the first singer to debut in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 song chart with the debut single from each of her first three albums, according to Billboard. (Refinery29)
Two zebras escaped from a circus in west Philadelphia for a short taste of freedom.
Inhabitants of west Philadelphia were treated to a spectacle on Sunday afternoon without having to pay the admission typical of a circus: Two zebras galloped through the city streets for about an hour after somehow escaping the UniverSoul Circus. The animals’ antics were captured by thousands of Instagram and Twitter users before the pair was safely corralled, without injury, by officials. (USA Today)
Inhabitants of west Philadelphia were treated to a spectacle on Sunday afternoon without having to pay the admission typical of a circus: Two zebras galloped through the city streets for about an hour after somehow escaping the UniverSoul Circus. The animals’ antics were captured by thousands of Instagram and Twitter users before the pair was safely corralled, without injury, by officials. (USA Today)
Advertisement