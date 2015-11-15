Ariana Grande's focus has certainly paid off in way of this music milestone — the first by any recording artist.
With her latest single, "Focus," Grande has become the first singer to debut in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 song chart with the debut single from each of her first three albums, according to Billboard. The magazine even calls it "an unprecedented Hot 100 feat."
Grande's song "The Way," featuring rapper Mac Miller, off her debut album, Yours Truly, started off her string of hits by landing at No. 10 in 2013. The following year, Grande grabbed the No. 3 spot with "Problem," featuring Iggy Azalea, off her second album, My Everything. Now in 2015, "Focus," set to appear on her upcoming 2016 record Moonlight, debuted at No. 7 on the Hot 100 to secure the honor.
But that's not the only thing "Focus" achieved with its chart debut. Grande's new single, which features uncredited vocals by Jamie Foxx on the song's chorus, marks her sixth song to make the Hot 100 top 10. In addition to the three already mentioned, she's had "Break Free," featuring Zedd; "Bang Bang," featuring Jessie J and Nicki Minaj; and "Love Me Harder," with The Weeknd.
Notice anything different about "Focus," though? Yep, it's Grande's first song to make Billboard's Hot 100 top 10 that doesn't feature another artist. Grande is doing it all by herself with this one. Can we get a "yas, queen"?
