Pop star Ariana Grande dropped a new single and music video late last night called "Focus." The video features Grande mostly solo, with her new platinum 'do. She also channels Beyoncé's iconic "Single Ladies" video in a routine with backup dancers dressed in all black. For the record, there are no donuts or cat ears visible in the video. The song is from her upcoming album, Moonlight.
She spent yesterday creating internet buzz around the midnight debut by counting down to its release on Twitter — but then released it an hour early. Friend Demi Lovato, for one, is a fan of the release. She tweeted at Grande: "you look GORGEOUS and sound amazing in your new vid... 💖👯💁🏻 obsessed!!" Watch it for yourself, below.
