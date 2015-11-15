Story from Pop Culture

Ronda Rousey Knocked Out & Hospitalized By Amy Schumer Look-Alike Holly Holm

Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Photo: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images
With her badass, outspoken views on body-shaming, movie appearances, and celebrity fans, Ronda Rousey attracted quite a bit of attention before for her fight against Holly Holm at UFC 193 in Melbourne, Australia, on Sunday. But underdog Holm took out her previously undefeated opponent in less than six minutes.

After winning her first round with a number of punches, Holm knocked out Rousey with a kick to the head in round two, Fox Sports reports. The former champ was immediately rushed to the hospital, but suffered only a split lip.

A few famous ladies were apparently enjoying the fight, expanding our impression of what a mixed martial arts fan looks like. There was Lady Gaga, offering a bit of commentary.
THATS WHAT YOU GET FOR NOT TOUCHING GLOVES!

A photo posted by The Countess (@ladygaga) on


Behati Prinsloo shared the winning kick.

WOW!!!!!!! 👀

A video posted by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on


Demi Lovato expressed her unwavering fandom for Rousey.

As did Bella Thorne.

A number of viewers were taken by Holm's resemblance to Amy Schumer, which amused the comedian.

Does Rousey's defeat mean we'll stop quoting her DNB speech — the one Beyoncé opened a show with this summer? Will we not look forward to seeing her in more action flicks to come? Nah. But maybe we should make room for more than one UFC lady in our hearts. Give us some quotes to work with, Holly Holm.
