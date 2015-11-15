With her badass, outspoken views on body-shaming, movie appearances, and celebrity fans, Ronda Rousey attracted quite a bit of attention before for her fight against Holly Holm at UFC 193 in Melbourne, Australia, on Sunday. But underdog Holm took out her previously undefeated opponent in less than six minutes.
After winning her first round with a number of punches, Holm knocked out Rousey with a kick to the head in round two, Fox Sports reports. The former champ was immediately rushed to the hospital, but suffered only a split lip.
A few famous ladies were apparently enjoying the fight, expanding our impression of what a mixed martial arts fan looks like. There was Lady Gaga, offering a bit of commentary.
Behati Prinsloo shared the winning kick.
Demi Lovato expressed her unwavering fandom for Rousey.
.@ufc y'all better have that rematch in the U.S... If so I'll be there 👌🏼#UFC193 #TeamRousey— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) November 15, 2015
As did Bella Thorne.
Can't wait to see @RondaRousey back in the ring @ufc #AlwaysAChamp— bella thorne (@bellathorne) November 15, 2015
A number of viewers were taken by Holm's resemblance to Amy Schumer, which amused the comedian.
Does Rousey's defeat mean we'll stop quoting her DNB speech — the one Beyoncé opened a show with this summer? Will we not look forward to seeing her in more action flicks to come? Nah. But maybe we should make room for more than one UFC lady in our hearts. Give us some quotes to work with, Holly Holm.
