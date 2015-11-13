An anonymous internet commenter has been making violent threats against Black Howard University students and faculty.
Late last night, an individual claiming to be a University of Missouri student posted a threat aimed at historically Black Howard University. The post, which has been circulating on Twitter, reads in part, “Any [racial slur] left at Howard University after 10 tomorrow will be the first to go." The threatening post also references the ongoing protests at the University of Missouri, which were sparked in response to a number of racist incidents that occurred this fall. (Refinery29)
A horrifying video shows a man being tasered repeatedly before being arrested and taken to the police station.
A horrifying video shows Linwood Lambert, 46, who was later found dead in police custody, being repeatedly tasered before his arrest. A lawsuit by the man’s family has accused the police of excessive use of force as well as wrongful death, among other charges. A hearing will determine if there’s enough evidence to take the case to trial. (Refinery29)
Donald Trump thinks Hillary Clinton is wearing a wig.
In an incident that shall now be used in classrooms to teach children the idiom “the pot calling the kettle black,” Donald Trump used his time on a conservative radio show to scrutinize Hillary Clinton’s new ‘do. After host Mark Levin suggested that Clinton’s hair might be a wig, Trump heartily agreed. (Refinery29)
A Utah judge removed a foster child from a lesbian couple’s home because of their sexual orientation.
Juvenile court judge Scott Johansen decided to remove a lesbian couple's 1-year-old foster daughter from their home due to his own belief that “kids in homosexual homes don’t do as well as they do in heterosexual homes.” Judge Johansen claimed to have performed research supporting his antiquated beliefs, but declined to show said research. Johansen’s decision is set to take effect in a week. (Refinery29)
Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off” copyright lawsuit was dismissed using Taylor Swift lyrics.
You may remember that Taylor Swift has been having some legal troubles as of late, including a lawsuit filed by R & B singer Jesse Braham, who claimed to have invented the phrase “haters gonna hate.” California District Court Judge Gail Standish dismissed Braham’s copyright case by cheekily quoting Swift’s biggest singles. “At present, the Court is not saying that Braham can never, ever, ever get his case back in court,” Standish wrote in her conclusion. “But, for now, we have got problems, and the Court is not sure Braham can solve them. As currently drafted, the Complaint has a blank space — one that requires Braham to do more than write his name.” (Huffington Post)
A new Microsoft tool can guess your emotion in a photo.
After finding viral fame with software that alleged to determine your age from just a photograph, Microsoft has unveiled a new beta tool that uses facial recognition to guess how you’re feeling. When you upload a picture to Microsoft’s Project Oxford site, the program uses artificial intelligence and an algorithm to recognize markers for particular emotions — happiness, surprise, neutrality, fear, contempt, and disgust — and rank which is most present. (Refinery29)
A Hong Kong man spent a record-setting $48.4 million on a diamond for his 7-year-old daughter.
A Sotheby’s auction in Geneva broke numerous records when Hong Kong real estate tycoon Joseph Lau purchased a 12.03-carat blue diamond for $48.5 million. The “Blue Moon diamond,” now the most expensive jewel ever sold at an auction, was a gift for Lau’s 7-year-old daughter, Josephine. (Refinery29)
Missy Elliot dropped a new music video for the first time in years — and it’s just the surreal neon-colored dreamscape you’ve been yearning for.
The excitement following Missy Elliott’s all-too-brief halftime performance at the Super Bowl is nothing compared to the internet’s reaction to Elliott’s music video for “WTF (Where They From),” her newest single featuring Pharrell Williams. The video, the rapper’s first in seven long years, is everything you’ve come to expect from a Missy Elliott production: futuristic, colorful, manic, winking, and bursting with intricately choreographed dance sequences. (Refinery29)
