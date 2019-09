The threatening post references the ongoing protests at the University of Missouri, which were sparked in response to a number of racist incidents that occurred this fall. Racial slurs against students and use of pepper spray on Black protesters at the school’s homecoming parade, as well as a history of racial tension at the university, led to anger and discontent. A tepid response from administrators fueled the protests, which have so far led to the resignation of President Tim Wolfe and Chancellor R. Bowen Lofton.On Tuesday, the University of Missouri suffered its own threats to student safety, when an anonymous student used the social media platform Yik Yak to threaten Black students and faculty. “I’m going to stand my ground tomorrow and shoot every black person I see,” the post read. Police have since arrested two students on charges of making the threats.Howard University has taken the threat seriously. Early this afternoon, university President Wayne Frederick, MD, released a statement via Twitter that emphasizes the increased security on campus and at local Metro stations. The statement also encourages members of the community to “stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity.” DCist reports that the university has also gotten the FBI involved.