An anonymous internet commenter has been making violent threats against Black Howard University students and faculty.
Late last night, an individual claiming to be a University of Missouri student posted a threat aimed at historically Black Howard University. The post, which has been circulating on Twitter, reads in part, “Any [racial slur] left at Howard University after 10 tomorrow will be the first to go. And any of those cheapskate [racial slur] who try to get out using the metro will regret that choice real fast… They were too stupid to know when they got freed.”
The post ends with the sentence, “After all, it’s not murder if they’re black.”
There has been an anonymous threat aimed towards @HowardU. #HUStrong pic.twitter.com/B0id7No2xu— Johnetta Elzie (@Nettaaaaaaaa) November 12, 2015
The threatening post references the ongoing protests at the University of Missouri, which were sparked in response to a number of racist incidents that occurred this fall. Racial slurs against students and use of pepper spray on Black protesters at the school’s homecoming parade, as well as a history of racial tension at the university, led to anger and discontent. A tepid response from administrators fueled the protests, which have so far led to the resignation of President Tim Wolfe and Chancellor R. Bowen Lofton.
On Tuesday, the University of Missouri suffered its own threats to student safety, when an anonymous student used the social media platform Yik Yak to threaten Black students and faculty. “I’m going to stand my ground tomorrow and shoot every black person I see,” the post read. Police have since arrested two students on charges of making the threats.
Howard University has taken the threat seriously. Early this afternoon, university President Wayne Frederick, MD, released a statement via Twitter that emphasizes the increased security on campus and at local Metro stations. The statement also encourages members of the community to “stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity.” DCist reports that the university has also gotten the FBI involved.
